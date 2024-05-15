Brother's Pizza Express - Mills Rd
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
- Chicken Wings
10 Pieces Per Order with your choice of wing sauce and a side of Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping.$13.50
- Fried Cheese$7.50
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Side of Meatballs$8.25
- Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh toasted Italian bread squares basted with garlic butter and smothered with mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara sauce.$5.00
- Garlic Bread
Fresh cut Italian bread squares basted with garlic butter and marinara on the side for dipping.$3.50
Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast Baked In Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.$15.00
- Spaghetti With Meatballs
Spaghetti Piled With Meatballs With Marinara Sauce.$12.50
- Lasagna
A Layered Pasta Dish Which Contains Two Layers Ricotta Cheese And Two Layers Of Fresh Ground Meat.$13.00
- Cheese Ravioli
Four Round Pasta Disc Which Are Filled With Cheese Are Baked In Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese$12.00
- Kids Pasta
Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce and two meatballs with a side of garlic bread.$6.75
- Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce$10.00
- Spaghetti with Italian Sausage$12.50
Subs & Calzones
- Meatball Sub
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Meatballs, Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.$10.50
- Cold Sub
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, And Tomato Topped With Italian Dressing.$10.50
- Chicken Parmesan Sub
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlet, Marinara Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.$11.00
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub
9-Inch Sandwich Made With Thin Beef, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, And Sauteed Green Peppers, Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.$11.00
- Calzone
A Baked Crescent Shaped Pocket Of Fresh Dough Filled With Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, And Ham. Add $1.10 For Any Extra Ingredient To Calzone.$11.00
- Stromboli
A Baked Rectangle Shaped Pocket Of Fresh Dough Filled With Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni And Bell Peppers. Add $1.10 For Any Extra Ingredient To Stromboli.$11.00
Salads
- Dinner Salad -Regular
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Salami$6.50
- Dinner Salad-Large$8.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- Caesar Salad-Regular$6.50
- Caesar Salad-Large$8.50
- Greek Salad -Regular
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Feta Cheese and croutons.$8.50
- Greek Salad-Large$10.00
- Cold Antipasto-Regular
Our Famous "Big" Salad Complete W/ Mixture Of Iceberg & Romaine, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese,Salami, Mushrooms, Tomato Green Peppers, Onions & Black Olives Topped W/ Mozarella Cheese$9.50
- Cold Antipasto-Large
Our Famous "Big" Salad Complete W/ Mixture Of Iceberg & Romaine, Pepperoni, Ham,Salami, Mushrooms, Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onions & Black Olives Topped W/ Mozarella Cheese$13.50
Sides & Sauces
Desserts
Slices
Beverage
Beer
Specialty
Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Small Deluxe
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese$19.00
- 14" Medium Deluxe
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese$21.00
- 16" Large Deluxe
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Deluxe
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Deluxe
Brothers Famous Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage, Extra Mozzarella Cheese$29.00
- 12" Small Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$19.00
- 14" Medium Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$21.00
- 16" Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers Famous Sauce, Olive Oil, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese.$29.00
- 12" Small Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese$19.00
- 14" Medium Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese$21.00
- 16" Large Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella Cheese$29.00
- 12" Small Meat Lovers
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$19.00
- 14" Medium Meat Lovers
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$21.00
- 16" Large Meat Lovers
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Meat Lovers
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Meat Lovers
Brothers Famous Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Sausage & Extra Mozzarella Cheese.$29.00
- 12" Small Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil$19.00
- 14" Medium Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil$21.00
- 16" Large Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato And Basil$29.00
- 12" Small Blanco
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese$19.00
- 14" Medium Blanco
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese$21.00
- 16" Large Blanco
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Blanco
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Blanco
White Sauce Pizza Pie W/ Mozzarella Cheese$29.00
- 12" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch$19.00
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch$21.00
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch$23.00
- 18" Xtra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch$25.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella Drizzled Ranch$29.00